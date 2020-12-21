Volunteers paint sidewalk extensions in Ewa Beach

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — Volunteers have painted sidewalk extensions on Papipi Road in Ewa Beach at the Kapolei Parkway intersection.

The intersection is near Ewa Beach Elementary School.

The extension is on the half of the road that doesn’t have a sidewalk and gives pedestrians a shorter crossing.

It was planned by Blue Zones Project Kapolei-Ewa, and was paid for with a $7,000 AARP Hawaii livable challenge grant.

The extensions make it easier to see and therefore safer to cross the street.

Jeff Pagay, Jim Lynn and Patrick Cullen created the design which shows limu as there used to be a lot in the Ewa Beach area.

The city put in markers and changed the intersection to a four-way stop.