HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some merry cheer is needed on Maui following the wildfires that affected so much of the community.

The Salvation Army hopes to bring all the merry and bright feelings back with their “Magical Maui Christmas” event.

With over 2,000 wildfire survivors, The Salvation Army will need all the help they can get, which is why they are calling on the community for support.

“The success of this event hinges on the generosity and goodwill of volunteers. We encourage anyone 14 years and older, willing to bring joy and help make a difference in the lives of these families, to sign up and be part of creating magical memories,” said Charmaine Hauanio-Kuewa, Divisional Director of Development for The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division.

They are asking for about 300 volunteers to assists in the event.

It’s set for Dec. 9 at the Queen Kaahumanu Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army said the volunteers will play a crucial role in making the day unforgettable for the families by serving as holiday elves, guiding families through the event, or assisting at distribution stations, including the toy factory, Santa’s photo station, and the Christmas décor distribution stations.

Those interested can sign up for specific shifts or dedicate the entire day to the event by clicking here.