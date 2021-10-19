Volunteers mark storm drains on Oahu in honor of Make A Difference month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Volunteers marked storm drains on Oahu in honor of Make A Difference month.

More than 400 storm drains were marked on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The city says about 15 volunteers marked over 200 drains in the Diamond Head area.

There were about 20 volunteers marked over 200 drains in various neighborhoods.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Storm drain marking, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 (Courtesy: Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) Storm Water Quality (SWQ) Division)

Storm drain marking, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 (Courtesy: Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) Storm Water Quality (SWQ) Division)

Storm drain marking, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 (Courtesy: Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) Storm Water Quality (SWQ) Division)

Storm drain marking, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 (Courtesy: Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) Storm Water Quality (SWQ) Division)

Storm drain marking, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 (Courtesy: Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) Storm Water Quality (SWQ) Division)

Any group that would like to volunteer can learn more about this Storm Drain Marking program which is run by the Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) Storm Water Quality (SWQ) Division can visit the city’s website.