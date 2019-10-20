Volunteers give surf lessons to sick children at the 16th annual Surf4HUGS event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a beautiful day for some fun and some sun.

Children with terminal illnesses got to learn to surf Sunday at the surf for hugs event in Waikiki.

Volunteers come out from all over the community to help including professional surfers.

After surfing lessons, the children ate lunch, got trophies, and got a t-shirt.

“But helping kids who have a life threatening disease just have a day of fun is like Christmas in summer,” said volunteer surf instructor Brett Thomas. “You can’t get any better.”

“We still have the enthusiasm of all the volunteers,” added volunteer surf instructor Dee Thomas.”The HUGS families look forward to this every year.”

This is the 16th year of the Surf4HUGS event.

For more information about hugs, log onto HUGSHawaii.org.