Volunteers braved chilly conditions to pull weed on Mauna Kea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii Island, volunteers braved the chilly conditions to clean up areas at Mauna Kea.

It was part of the Office of Mauna Kea Management’s Community Weed Pull Day on February 8.

They helped to clear invasive species around the Visitor’s Information Station, while also keeping an eye out for any native species sprouting among the weeds.

“One is the fireweed,” said Fritz Klasner of the Office of Mauna Kea Management. “The yellow flower that you see when you’re driving through the Waikii area in Waimea. It’s actually a wind-dispersed seed. Blows around by the wind, but also is on the people’s vehicles and in their boot cuffs and what not when they come up here because it’s so widespread on the island.”

“I’ve worked on Mauna Kea for over 25 years,” volunteer Rich Matsuda revealed. “We also do a lot of hiking up here. Just really enjoy this really special place. It’s about time we should pitch in and help Malama. So we decided to come out today.”

In just a few hours volunteers had filled more than 40 garbage bags of weeds.