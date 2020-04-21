Volunteers added to expedite unemployment claim process

Hawaii now leads the nation in unemployment according to Governor David Ige.

To help with over 240,000 claims the state is implementing new strategies to process claims and get those out of work their money.

“Over the weekend, the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations set up a large processing center to help with the increase of the state’s capacity to handle unemployment claims.” Governor David Ige said.

“The center has 150 work stations located in the Convention Center.”

The call center is staffed with state workers who have volunteered to help.

In prior days without the volunteers being added with the new processing center, unemployment department was working with 50 employees. Estimates are that an employee could go through about 50 claims per day, a process that would’ve taken about 100 days to complete without the new volunteers.

Volunteers got to work on Monday.

“Today was a great day this was the first day of the program.” State House Speaker Scott Saiki said.

“About 80 volunteers. Most members of the legislature and legislative staff. They went through training for about an hour and a half and then worked on claims for a couple of hours.”

Speaker Saiki says the new volunteers are already paying dividends for the unemployed.

“During that two hour block they processed 559 claims.”

Officals say they still don’t have an estimate for when the checks will come for those who have been approved.

“We don’t want to give an estimate because we’re really not sure but we just ask that people be patient for now because you now see 100’s of people volunteering to help process these claims.” Saiki said.

For information on how to apply for unemployment insurance or to check your claim, go to https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/