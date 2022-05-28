HONOLULU (KHON2) — After putting events on pause and having to limit volunteer numbers for two years, people will finally have the chance to participate in the Kaimuki Cleanup Festival hosted by the Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii.

On Saturday, June 18, there will be a neighborhood and stream cleanup throughout Kaimuki and along Pālolo Stream but that’s not all.

SCH said this year they decided to offer more than just a cleanup, volunteers can also choose to attend a restoration workshop and activity.

“Not only are we removing single-use plastics from the Palolo stream and neighborhood parks, we are also working with the community to educate and innovate towards more sustainable solutions,” said Rachael Roehl, operations manager of SCH.

Aside from volunteer activities, SCH also planned for volunteers that join the event to have a fun day in Kaimuki featuring things like live music, educational booths, and workshops. John Cruz and Kamaha’o Haumea-Thronas will be performing and there will also be vendors offering crafts and selling local goods.

“The Kaimuki Cleanup started with our desire to bring together the local community, especially our neighbors in Pālolo and Kaimukī, to create upstream solutions to plastic pollution,” said Roehl.

Volunteer activities will begin at around 9:30 a.m. and end at around 12 p.m.

If you want to help take care of the environment then click here to volunteer for the Kaimuki Cleanup Festival.