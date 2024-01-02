HONOLULU (KHON2) — A voluntary recall has been issued by the Hawaii State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch, for Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition of select Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic powder infant formula products.

The formula may have been breached by Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can cause severe, life-threating infections like sepsis or meningitis.

Symptoms of sepsis or meningitis look like:

poor feeding

irritability

temperature changes

jaundice (yellow skin and yellow whites of the eyes)

grunting breaths

abnormal movements

The bacteria can also cause bowel damage that can spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

According to Reckitt/Mead Johnson, all products in question went through extensive testing and tested negative for Cronobacter sakazakii.

However, sample testing of products that were distributed outside of the United States indicated the possible contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii, and out of an abundance of caution all potentially affected batches are being recalled.

Nutramigen liquid formula and other Enfamil products are not affected by this recall.

The recalled product descriptions and relevant information are listed below:

Batch codes and can size:

ZL3FHG; 12.6 oz cans

ZL3FMH; 12.6 oz cans

ZL3FPE; 12.6 oz cans

ZL3FQD; 12.6 oz cans

ZL3FXJ; 12.6 oz cans

ZL3FRW; 19.8 oz cans

To date there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled products nationwide, including Hawaii.