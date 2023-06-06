HONOLULU (KHON2) — An eight-week course where international students get hands-on experience in the field monitoring volcanoes is being offered again after taking a four-year break.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the University of Hawaii, this course will allow 12 participants from around the globe to assist volcanologists and technicians in monitoring methods by collecting data and learn how to properly use the instruments.

The UH Hilo Geology Department along with the Hawaii Institute of Geophysics and Planetology at UH Manoa and the United States Geological Survey Hawaii Volcano Observatory partnered to create this program in 1991.

Don Thomas (seated) teaches students to analyze a Kīlauea gas sample. (Photo credit: Darcy Bevens)

This year, the course will welcome 30 participants, with institutional leaders from UH Manoa and HVO, Cascades Volcano Observatory and Alaska Volcano Observatory staff.

Hawaiian volcanoes are among the most active in the world, but unlike violently explosive volcanoes, they can be approached and studied without significant risk.” Don Thomas, director of Center for the Study of Active Volcanoes at UH Hilo

Since the start of this program, more than 250 participants from 30 different countries have completed this training course.

Because this course accepts international volcanologists or technician participants, the curriculum focuses on technology at volcano observatories in each participant’s home country.

Farid Ruskanda BIna (CVGHM Indonesia) learns how to install the GPS antenna. (Courtesy: UH Manoa) 2023 course cohort ready to explore Hilo. (Courtesy: UH Manoa)

With these tools, participants will learn how to measure and interpret volcanic gas emissions, map lava flows and learn crisis management during a volcanic crisis among other interactive activities. “With this focus on forecasting and rapid response, we really aim to bolster volcano observatories around the world in their efforts to save lives and property,” said Thomas.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Thomas also mentioned this program connects people with similar jobs and is a great way to connect with colleges if the participants need help when they return home.