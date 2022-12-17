HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Police Department said that they are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man from Volcano, Hawai’i who was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Ikaika Street.

The incident took place on the westbound lane near the five mile-marker on Highway 11 some time around 9 a.m., according to HPD.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police responded at 9:17 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 to the report of the incident. Witnesses confirmed for HPD that a green 1992 Mazda sedan was seen weaving through the outer lane as it traveled northbound.

Witnesses also confirmed that the sedan veered into the right shoulder which led the vehicle to clip the guardrail. Then, it kept moving until it collided with a telephone pole.

Police found a single person in the vehicle who was unresponsive. The victim was then transported to Hilo Medical Center via ambulance. He was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m.

The person’s identity is being held by HPD until family can be contacted.

HPD requested an autopsy be conducted as part of their ongoing investigation into the vehicular crash.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HPD said this the 34th vehicular related death for 2022. An increase from the 25 deaths at this same time in 2021.



