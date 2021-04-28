Volcano man charged with multiple offenses related to fatal shooting in Aloha Estates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have charged 32-year-old Daris Paul Pacheco, of Volcano, with multiple offenses stemming from the shooting death of his neighbor in Aloha Estates.

Jay Allen Freeman, 59, has been identified as the victim in Monday’s fatal shooting.

On April 26, police responded to a residence on Nau Nani Road in Volcano after they received a report of a male shooting victim. Upon arrival, police discovered Freeman’s body in his yard.

Pacheco was reported to be seen walking from the scene towards his nearby residence where he stayed inside for hours after negotiators initiated contact. He was taken into custody at approximately 3:15 p.m. without incident.

An autopsy performed on Tuesday, April 27, concluded that Freeman died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

On Wednesday, April 28, Pacheco was charged with the following offenses:

Second-degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony

Place to Keep Pistol or Revolvers

Burglary of a Dwelling during an Emergency Period

Four counts of Ownership or Possession (firearm) Prohibited

Ownership or Possession (ammunition) prohibited

Third-degree Promotion of a Dangerous Drug

Prohibited Acts related to Drug Paraphernalia

Third-degree Promotion of a Detrimental Drug

First-degree Terroristic Threatening

Place to Keep Unloaded Firearms other than Pistols and Revolvers

Pacheco remains in police custody in lieu of $411,000 bail pending his initial court appearance, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 29, in South Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident or has information to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2381 or casey.cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.