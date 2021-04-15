Visitors may soon be able to reserve their Haleakalā Crater campsites

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Visitors planning to backpack in Haleakalā National Park will be able to reserve their Haleakalā Crater wilderness campsites next week.

Beginning April 22, reservations for Palikū and Hōlua campsites will be available here at 7 a.m.

With the new reservation system, visitors can now be confident in knowing they will have a place to camp when they arrive. Campsites that were previously issued at the Headquarters Visitor Center are moving to this system.

All drive-up Kīpahulu and Hosmer Grove campgrounds remain closed in accordance to guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Maui County is currently in the “High” Level of Community Transmission.

Reservations will be available on a rolling 6-month basis after service begins on April 22. Palikū and Hōlua reservations cost $8 per night if booking online or $9 per night if booking by phone.

Hikers are advised to research the their campsites and to plan for unpredictable weather before booking their reservations.

The Haleakalā National Park also shared these tips:

Filter Your Water: Hōlua and Palikū have non-potable water available for use via water catchment tanks (rainwater collected from metal shelter roofs). This water must be filtered or treated prior to consuming.

Hōlua and Palikū have non-potable water available for use via water catchment tanks (rainwater collected from metal shelter roofs). This water must be filtered or treated prior to consuming. Leave No Trace : All hikers are required to pack out everything they pack in. Do not bury your trash or discard it in pit toilets—pack it out. Practice “leave no trace” camping. All fires are prohibited.

: All hikers are required to pack out everything they pack in. Do not bury your trash or discard it in pit toilets—pack it out. Practice “leave no trace” camping. All fires are prohibited. Establish a Trip Plan: Cell phone connectivity in the wilderness area of the Haleakalā Crater is not available. All backpackers should leave a trip plan with another person that includes the details of the time and locations they plan to hike. Make sure this person understands that should you become lost or injured on the trail, they are your only link to help and should report you overdue if you fail to contact them by a predesignated time. If lost, stay where you are. Use bright colors and reflective materials to attract attention.

Click here for more information on wilderness camping in Haleakalā National Park.