Visitor stores reopening at Hawaii Island national parks

File – The Hawaii Pacific Parks Association (HPPA) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that all official visitor center park stores at Hawaii Island national parks have reopened. (COURTESY: HAWAII PACIFIC PARKS ASSOCIATION)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Pacific Parks Association (HPPA) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that all official visitor center park stores at Hawaii Island national parks have reopened.

Visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Pu’uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park, Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park and Pu’ukohola Heiau National Historic Site can now shop in the visitor center park stores.

Entrance fees apply at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Pu’uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park except for Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Park store business hours and days are listed below.

  • Hawaii Volcanoes National Park: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
  • Pu’uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
  • Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
  • Pu’ukohola Heiau National Historic Site: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Customers are also welcome to use the online national park store.

