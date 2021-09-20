Visitor rescues keep Kauai Firefighters busy over the weekend

KAUAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters on Kauai responded to two separate visitor rescues on Sunday.

A 57-year-old California woman who was in distress was rescued on the Pu’u Hinahina Lookout in Kōke‘e at around 1:40 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Firefighters from the Waimea fire station located the woman less than 1/4 of the way down the trail and assisted her out. She was met by medical services but declined treatment.

In Po‘ipū, a Colorado visitor was assisted while in distress at a surf spot known as Acid Drops at around 2:10 p.m.

Firefighters helped the female to shore.

At the same time, firefighters checked on two snorkelers that were in distress but ultimately made it to shore.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Neither the surfer nor the snorkelers sought medical treatment.