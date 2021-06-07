Visitor rescued at Spitting Caves after he was apparently knocked into the ocean by a wave

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 20-year-old visitor was rescued just before 10 a.m. on Monday, June 7, after he was apparently knocked into the ocean at Spitting Caves.

He was unable to get out on his own after a wave knocked him off the rocks.

Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Ocean Safety helped the man get to shore at Maunalua Bay. He sustained only minor lacerations.

“We strongly urge everyone to be mindful of the ocean conditions and your surroundings,” Emergency Services spokesperson Shayne Enright. “If you are not a strong swimmer, you should stay away from shorelines where there is tendency to have strong surf and currents.”