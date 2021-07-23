Visitor on Maui falls 20 feet to his death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old visitor from California is dead after first responders found him unresponsive in waters near Wainapanapa State Park.

On Thursday, at around 4:42 p.m., police, fire and medical personnel responded to reports of a man who fell into the ocean 20 feet below him.

The man was standing on a cliff area, according to Maui police.

Unable to immediately retrieve him due to high surf and strong currents, rescuers lost visual as the currents pulled the man out to sea and below the surface.

An aerial was conducted and after approximately an hour and 15 minutes of searching, firefighters were able to locate him about 30 feet below the surface.

No life-saving measures were performed when the man was brought on shore as paramedics determined the man was already dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests there were no signs of foul play, but an investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy has been scheduled.