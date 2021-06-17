Visitor critically hospitalized after swimming off Lumaha‘i Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Medical and fire personnel on Kauai transported a 31-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, June 16, after he was found in distress in waters off Lumaha‘i Beach.

According to the Kauai Fire Department (KFD), the 31-year-old man was a visitor to Kauai.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Firefighters received a report from Kauai police around 10:50 a.m. regarding the visitor in distress. Ocean Bureau personnel were able to locate the swimmer and brought him to the Pine Trees Beach lifeguard tower for medical attention.

KFD and medics from American Medical Response arrived at the scene around 11 a.m. and assisted with medical treatment. Medics provided the swimmer with advanced life support and transported him to Wilcox Hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials say the scene was cleared around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.