Visitor arrested on Maui after allegedly failing to show negative COVID-19 test, place of lodging

WAILUKU, Hawaii(KHON2) — A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii’s COVID-19 travel rules after Maui police learned that she did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test or approved place of lodging under which to complete the required 10-day quarantine.

The woman, who arrived from Los Angeles, was transported to the Wailuku Police Station.

the Maui Police Department says she volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to the mainland.

