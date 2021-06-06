Visitor arrested on Maui after allegedly failing to show negative COVID-19 test, place of lodging

WAILUKU, Hawaii(KHON2) — A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaii’s COVID-19 travel rules after Maui police learned that she did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test or approved place of lodging under which to complete the required 10-day quarantine.

The woman, who arrived from Los Angeles, was transported to the Wailuku Police Station.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

the Maui Police Department says she volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to the mainland.