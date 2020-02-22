Visitor arrested in Waikoloa death has been released pending investigation

The Hawaii Police Department have released 43-year-old Sonam Saxena pending further investigation into the death of his wife, Smriti Saxena, 41. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Sonam and Smriti were visiting Waikoloa from their home in Bellevue, WA when Sonam reported Smriti missing on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The next morning her body was found along the shoreline of ‘Anaeho’omalu Bay. Sonam was placed under arrest that afternoon.

Hawaii police said that an autopsy was conducted but further testing was needed to determine the cause of death. Police are asking anyone who may have been near the south beach of ‘Anaeho’omalu Bay or may have seen Smriti Tuesday evening to please contact Detective Keith Simeona at (808) 326-4646 ext. 281, email Keith.Simeona@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.