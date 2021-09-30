Visiting Kilauea: What you need to know

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The excitement has filled everyone but Hawaii Volcanoes National Park officials want visitors to know what precautions they need to take to safely enjoy the magic of Kilauea.

There may be crowds, so bring your patience.

Parking may get crowded.

Masks are required in the park and visitors are asked to maintain social distancing.

Stay on trails and out of the closed areas.

KHON’s Lauren Day also advised to bring layers as the weather conditions can change quickly. Expect warm conditions, colder temperatures and even misty rain.

Jessica Ferracane, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park spokesperson, reminds visitors to listen as well as watching the plumes. She says you can hear pops or what sound like gunshots. Those sounds are rocks that have been heated that explode and fall back into the lava lake.

This is a 24-hour view of Halema’uma’u crater–no lava on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 29 then just after 3 p.m. lava pushes to the surface to start a new eruption of Kilauea. Credit USGS webcams.

If you are not able to visit in-person, you can view the USGS’s webcams here.