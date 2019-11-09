Visiting hiker from California airlifted after falling off Hanakapiai Trail

KAUAI (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a call of a male hiker in distress Thursday afternoon, November 7, along the Hanakapiai Trail.

Firefighters were notified of the incident around 2 p.m., when a 78-year-old male from California reportedly fell off the trail while hiking and injured his arm.

Responders arrived at the scene and located the man about 20 feet below the trail on a steep terrain.

Rescuers used a 150-foot short-haul line to extricate the man from the high angle location and then airlifted him to a nearby landing zone at Kee.

The man refused treatment at the scene, and used a private vehicle to seek further treatment for his injuries.