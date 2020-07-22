Vision Zero Maui seeks to make island’s streets safer

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Vision Zero Maui is seeking to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2040. The approach builds on previous work and promoting a safety culture. This, they’re hoping, will save an average of 18 traffic-related deaths due to crashes and over 100 injuries to bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Advisory Group is composed of representatives from the transportation, enforcement, education, public health, emergency response, equity, transit, biking, walking, and vehicle agency and organizations. Representatives from the following agencies and organizations are included in the Advisory Group: Maui County Mayor’s Office; Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization; County Department of Public Works; County Planning Department; County Prosecutor’s Office; Maui Police Department; Maui Fire Department; State Department of Transportation; State Department of Health; Healthy Eating, Active Living (HEAL) Coalition; Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD); Maui Bicycling League; and American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

The public is invited to Advisory Group meetings. The public can also complete a webmap survey pointing out areas on Maui that are a safety concern. The meeting information and webmap survey is available on the Vision Zero Maui website.

