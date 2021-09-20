Virtual public meeting will be held on Hoku Ke’a telescope decommissioning

Courtesy of the University of Hawai’i at Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i at Hilo, is hosting a virtual meeting for anyone interested in the Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA), regarding the decommissioning of the Hoku Ke’a telescope on Maunakea, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to UH at Hilo, the meeting will include a presentation and Q/A (question and answer) session with UH Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship Executive Director Greg Chun and officials with SSFM, the consulting company hired for the project planning and design.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Anyone interested in participating, is encouraged to make a comment by Oct. 8. UH said the Environmental Notice provides links to submit comments and to view the official document.

The Hoku Ke’a decommissioning plan will consist of removing two buildings and supporting infrastructure, and restoration of the site to its original state.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by late 2023, according to UH at Hilo.

For more information go to, hokukea.konveio.com.