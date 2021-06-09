Virtual public hearing to be held for red light imaging detector systems

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is holding a virtual public hearing on Thursday, June 17, regarding proposed rules for a new law that aims to capture the moment motorists fail to stop at a red light.

The hearing for the “Photo Red Light Imaging Detector Systems” will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and focus on providing guidance to ensure proper implementation of the new regulation.

Attendees are encouraged to present their views on the proposed rules at the public hearing, or by e-mail to DriverRecords.hwy@hawaii.gov, or fax (808) 587-6303.

Written comments will be accepted through Thursday, June 17, and can be sent to the following address:

Hawaii Department of Transportation

Motor Vehicle Safety Office

98-339 Ponohana Place Aiea, HI 96701

To access the virtual public hearing, which will be held using Microsoft Teams, click here or call 1(808) 829-4853. The Conference ID is 245 735 292#.

The current version of the HAR chapter, and links to participate in the virtual public hearings can be found here.