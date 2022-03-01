HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The public is invited to a virtual community meeting on the Waipio Valley Access Road closure.

The meeting on Wednesday, March 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The road has been closed since the announcement Feb. 25.

Waipio Valley Access Road will be closed indefinitely to determine the conditions of the road and to mitigate rockfall.

To participate click on this link, or call 1-669-254-5252 and enter meeting ID 1608522761#. The passcode is 146034.



At the virtual community meeting, representatives from the County’s Department of Public Works will be there as will representatives from the Corporation Counsel, the Office of the Mayor, and the Office of Councilmember Heather Kimball.

A public meeting was held on Feb. 26.