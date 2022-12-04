HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Marathon is celebrating 50 years one week from Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022; and in recent years, they’ve adopted a new way for participation.

Dr. Jim Barahal, president and CEO of the Honolulu Marathon, said they wanted to do something different when everything became virtual during the pandemic and “the virtual marathon created something called the multi-day marathon”

The multi-day marathon allows participants to complete the marathon over 30 days. “So, we realized if someone’s not actually here, why not let them take more than one day to do it; and that was really fun for so many people. Many older people, many people who physically were not able to complete a marathon in one day, took us up on that” said Barahal.

The virtual marathon is not only great for kupuna but also an option for beginners as well as people who can’t make it to Honolulu.

“We hear stories from all over the world, and people are so proud of the fact that they did 26 miles. And, if it took him two days, or three days or four days, that’s fine. So we created something that we thought would probably only happen during COVID, But, we’ve continued it this year” Dr. Jim Barahal, president and CEO of the Honolulu Marathon

They said about 2000 people signed up to do the Honolulu Marathon virtually in 2022.

“They do have to document to us that they have completed 26 miles. There are a lot of running apps and different ways of digitally documenting it. We have some people that have done the virtual, that are not that tech savvy; and they really have kind of written things down on a piece of paper or their watch and taking a picture of it. And it’s been a very fun thing to have created that and see the response to it.” Said Barahal.

Once the marathon is completed all finishers will receive a medal and finisher t-shirt wherever they are in the world.