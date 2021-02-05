Virtual Great Aloha Run kicks off Feb. 8

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Great Aloha Run (GAR) starts on Monday, Feb. 8, and will be virtual. Registration is still open and participants will have until Monday, Feb. 15, to complete the 8.15-mile foot race at their location of choice.

Runners, joggers or walkers must log their mileage on the GAR website to have their efforts count towards completing the race. Those who finish will receive a medal, certificate and a finisher’s T-shirt along with other GAR swag. The founder of the GAR said, the pandemic is not slowing them down.

“There is no doubt that the past year has been challenging for everyone, but we are not going to let that change our commitment to giving back to the community. Our race slogan this year is ‘Together Mo Bettah’, and that exemplifies our Hawaii spirit. When we join together, we are able to excel and accomplish anything. All money raised from the race goes towards supporting local organizations.” Carole Kai Onouye, Great Aloha Run founder

This will be the fourth year that Hawaii Pacific Health has sponsored the event. The GAR generated $170,000 in 2020 — benefitting upwards of 100 charitable organizations as well as the military.

Click here to register for the 37th Annual Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run.