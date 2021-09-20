Virtual CVS hiring event to offer 200 jobs in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CVS Health will host a one-day virtual hiring event on Friday, Sept. 24, that will open about 200 job opportunities in Hawaii.

Long’s Drugs will look to hire pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail associates in full-time, part-time and temporary positions.

Qualified candidates can apply for open positions by texting “CVS” to 25000 or clicking here for local listings. The candidate will then enter a digital screening process, fill out an online application, virtually try out for the job and — if successful — be immediately hired during the event.

The initiative is to fill as many positions as possible before the upcoming flu season and to help with ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

“Every flu season we need additional team members, but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.” Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy

The event is entirely virtual and there will be no on-site applications or interviews.