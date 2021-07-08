Virtual concert to celebrate 100 years of Hawaiian Home Lands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian prince turned U.S. congressman established what is now known today as the Hawaiian Home Lands in 1921.

It has been 100 years since, and Friday, July 9, there is going to be a live virtual concert that honors the man and his accomplishment.

KHON2 met with Lilia Kapuniai and Puka Asing, who both are from the Papakolea homestead, to find out more about this event.

This is called “Hanohano Kuhio.” What does that mean and what was the push behind this event?

“Well, ‘hanohano‘ means ‘to honor’ and when we named the concert, we named it ‘Hanohano Kuhio’ because we wanted to honor Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole,” says Lilia Kapuniai, executive director of Papakolea Community Development Corporation. “This year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act that was enacted in 1921. July 9, 1921. So, he conducted some studies with other community leaders and found that the best way for our people to rehabilitate themselves was to return to the land. So, he worked in introducing this act and what this did was put our land in trusts so they couldn’t be sold. And that is significant for someone like myself or Puka who is a 3rd or 4th generation lessee right now who we value this. We value this land and we value what he’s done as our prince.”

Puka, what does this mean for you?

“First of all, I’m blessed to be a part of the Hawaiian homestead and mahalo Prince Kuhio,” says Puka Asing, President & CEO of He Fenua Consultants. “We have such a wide ray of entertainers. It started as a 1-hour program to a 4-hour program. We got Uheuhene music, we have Casey Olson, Natalie and Io Kamauu, we got the Napoleon ‘Ohana from Ho’olehua, we have the Lim Family, we have Aunty Kanani Kapuniai, Pomaikai Lyman, John Cruz, and even one of our commissioners.”

This is a 4-hour event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Who can we be expecting through this time?

“Our commissioner Zachary Helm, who is performing with Raiatea Helm. What a treat,” says Kapuniai.

“Yes, we are just so blessed to hoolahui everyone here,” says Asing.

Again, this is “Hanohano Kuhio,” a live virtual concert free for all tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is all streaming on the Facebook page of Oiwi TV.

