Virtual ceremony held in recognition of 79th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — Monday, Dec. 7, marked the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Traditionally, a big ceremony is held at the site in recognition of those who served. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials opted for a smaller and more private event this year, which was shared online.

Many survivors and veterans were unable to attend the event, so they were honored in a video tribute.

“We all share something in common,” said USS Arizona Survivor Lou Conter. “December 7th changed our lives, not just those at Pearl Harbor, but throughout the United States.”

Pacific Historic Parks also hosted a number of online educational videos, featuring survivor stories and virtual talk story events focused on Hawaiian and Nisei Soldiers who served during World War II.

