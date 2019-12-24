Virginia visitor dies during surf lesson in Poipu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 60-year-old male visitor from Virginia died while taking a surf lesson Monday afternoon at Poipu Beach.

His identity has not yet been released.

According to a preliminary report, the man slipped and fell off his board while surfing, possibly striking his head on the reef.

He was brought to the shore unresponsive, where bystanders assisted him to a grassy area fronting the Kiahuna Plantation Resort.

Lifeguards, Koloa firefighters and AMR medics responded to the scene and began administering CPR.

Resuscitation efforts continued, but the man could not be revived.

He was transported to Wilcox Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

