HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family.

Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy.

Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed into the Hartman’s car head-on, killing Ronald and Michelle. Holly was the only passenger in the car who survived and is now in the hospital fighting for her life.

Michelle Hartman’s cousin Tiffany Smith said her mother will be traveling to Oahu this week to be by Holly’s bedside.



“Her sister was the first one to tell her that her parents were gone,” Smith said. “But I don’t think that she is fully grasping it. Being in and out of surgery, the pain, the pain meds that she has been on at the hospital. I do not think that she is fully aware.”

Smith said the Hartmans were active and beloved in their Norfolk community.



“They had a garden that everybody was able to come to and get fresh vegetables,” Smith said. “Michelle was a neighborhood grandma. She was a doula.”

Allison Crutcher who was also Michelle Hartman’s cousin said the family is still in disbelief by the tragedy.

Crutcher said, “It’s like they were away on vacation, and everyone was waiting for them to come home. It is just, it’s very overwhelming, the whole thought of it.”

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police are investigating a manslaughter and assault case. The driver has not been arrested or charged.

Family members said they have had an outpour of support and aloha from people in Hawaii. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Holly with her ongoing medical expenses and to bring her parents back home to Virginia. Click here to help.