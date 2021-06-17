Violent crime raises concerns in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wednesday’s shooting is a concern for the Waikiki Neighborhood Board.

It came after a deadly stabbing occurred on Tuesday, June 1.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation in Waikiki. A 39-year-old man was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. and was then hit on the head with a pistol several times. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the suspects and the victim know each other.

The Waikiki Neighborhood Board vice chair Louis Etreschik said these incidents are concerning to the community.

Etreschik said, “These types of episodes are going to stay on the front burner in terms of concern with the Waikiki neighborhood board members, hopefully it’s not going to keep escalating.”

A witness video showed heavy police presence on Liliuokalani Avenue as paramedics worked on the victim. A crowd of onlookers surrounded the scene.

“There’s a certain irony that as we’re becoming one of the more safer COVID places to see some of the violent crime is particularly a concern in terms of tourism and what that means for the overall economy,” Etreschik said. “As well for those of us who just happen to live there.”

In early June, a 19-year-old California visitor was fatally stabbed as a result of a fight. It happened at an area in Waikiki known as “The Wall.” A 21-year-old man was charged with murder on the case.

At the same time of Wednesday’s shooting, a double stabbing happened in Kalihi. The city’s Emergency Medical Services treated two men with multiple stab wounds.

Then on Thursday, an apparent shooting occurred in Nanakuli.

A man was hospitalized in serious condition after reportedly being shot in the leg. EMS said a woman was also hurt but refused further treatment.