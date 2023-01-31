HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting is temporarily halting a home development project in Palolo Valley. Residents have shared concerns after a boulder smashed into a home and are afraid the excavating of the mountain for the home development may have led to the boulder falling. Inspectors said they have not found a connection between the two but have found other violations.

It is a bird’s eye view of where experts believe the massive boulder that smashed into a Palolo Valley home was dislodged from. Prometheus Construction Vice President Cliff Tillotson said the rock came from way up in the mountain.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“This is where we think the rock came out without actually going up there,” Tillotson said. “And, looking right at the rocks, we’re kind of worried about this one over here. that also has that light color as possibly still being unstable, as well as this one right here.”

Meanwhile, a controversial home development project along the path where the rock fell was inspected by the DPP. Neighbors had called on the City to inspect the project, especially after the boulder incident. They want to make sure the development is not causing the large rocks to roll down.

The developer, Binging Li, shared his construction plans with inspectors; and they found a violation.

A City inspector shared with Caroline Sasaki what they found. Sasaki was one of the homeowners who was almost hit by the boulder.

“They are ordered to stop work immediately, ok, until the site conditions reflect exactly what’s on the approved plans,” The City inspector said, “The rock fall chain fence needs to go out to the perimeter roughly eight to ten feet on each side.”

A notice of violation was given to Li after inspectors noticed a rock fall chain fencing did not cover the entire length of the property, and two poles were missing on each side. This type of fencing is placed to protect properties from falling debris and rocks while construction takes place.

Li said he will work to address the violation as soon as possible.

Li said, “In a few days, it will be all done.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Meanwhile, Sasaki is finally getting that boulder out of her home. Tillotson and his crew offered to remove it from her property at no cost.