Vintage signs to be auctioned

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vintage Hawaii signs are now up for auction.



Honolulu Sign Company is calling this a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get your hands on some timeless pieces.

The business is relocating and can’t bring their entire collection with them.



All you have to do is register on the Oahu Auctions website and place your bid.



Honolulu Sign Company is auctioning off signs, prints, and memorabilia from the past 80 years.

The auction ends Thursday, March 11 at 6 p.m. Pick up for the auctioned items is on March 12 and 13 during business hours at the Honolulu Sign Company.