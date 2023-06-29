HONOLULU (KHON2) — When it comes to Hawaiian wear, for men, it’s easy.

We can just get an aloha shirt.

But for women, muʻumuʻu has always been such a traditional and a vintage essence of Hawaiian clothing and may not always be the easiest to acquire — until now.

If you are here on Oahu, we have the new Muʻumuʻu Library which had its soft opening already and will have its grand opening next week.

But to find out more about this place, KHON2.com met with its founder, Marion Camo.

KHON2.com asked Camo to share a little bit about what the Muʻumuʻu Library is all about.

“Yes, thank you so much for coming and visiting our space. It’s really special to me,” said Camo.

“So, the Muʻumuʻu Library is a place for women to get together to create and to perpetuate muʻumuʻu culture,” said Camo. “We are a non-profit and a community of women who have come together to share not only our love for aloha wear, but also this space where we can create it together.”

KHON2.com asked, what was the spark to launching this?

“I think growing up on O’ahu, I’ve worked in retail and have seen how dirty the fast fashion industry can be firsthand,” said Camo.

“I’d always loved thrifting and finding vintage muʻumuʻu and it kind of started off as an operation rescue in the thrift store. I couldn’t leave them behind, and so I would bring them home not really having anywhere to wear them to because women my age just didn’t wear muʻu at the time,” Camo continued.

“And, I had a friend who went to Japan. He told me all about the amazing experience he had with his kimono rental at a kimono museum, and I just wished something like that existed for people in Hawai’i and for women to celebrate muʻu and our traditional dress,” added Camo.

So, now to find out more on how this process works here at the Muʻumuʻu Library, KHON2.com also met with its head librarian, Leiolani Faurot.

The viewers are watching and now know this is a membership organization.

KHON2.com asked, how does this process work?

“So, you would pre-register on our website, muumuulibrary.org, and then after you are registered, you can come in and borrow a muʻu and really take it to any occasion that you want to use it for,” said Faurot.

KHON2.com asked, where does the muʻumuʻu even start and what are its origins?

“It really dates all the way back to the start of the missionaries coming to Hawai’i and also it correlates directly to how literate Hawaiians were here in Hawai’i,” said Faurot.

“And so, they had these sewing circles and as fashion progressed throughout Hawai’i, so did the muʻumuʻu to what we know of it today,” Faurot continued.

Real quick, a little fun fact: KHON2.com learned this from a kupuna, that the original, at least quilting designs which I think then were transferred to aloha shirts and muʻu, comes from the shadows of our plants casted onto the ground.

Did you know? Now you do!

KHON2.com asked, “So, the grand opening is Monday, but are there any future events planned at this point?”

“We really want women to be able to come in and eventually make their own muʻumuʻu because we have some beautiful, handmade pieces as part of our collection,” said Faurot.

“And so, having sewing workshops as well as other workshops to where you can start off sewing and then eventually be able to make your own,” she continued.

Again, this is the Muʻumuʻu Library here at Ward Centre.

Its grand opening is this coming Monday, July 3, and their hours throughout the week are Monday, Wednesday and Friday at specific hours.

For all of the information, click here.