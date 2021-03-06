Candlelight vigil held for 18-month-old missing Oahu girl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A candlelight vigil was held for 18-month-old Kytana Ancog, who family members say, has not been seen since Jan. 31 when she was dropped off at her father’s house.

A crowd could be seen gathered at Maili Beach Park at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Supporters waved signs, said prayers and held candles, all for Kytana and her family.

“Even with everything bad that’s happened, there’s still a lot of love. We’re the aloha state and I want to continue to see more of this. More people who love other people and just be there for them,” said Lisa Mora, Kytana’s grandmother.

Kytana’s father, Travis Rodrigues, was charged with murder, after he confessed to allegedly killing his daughter. Her body has not yet been found.