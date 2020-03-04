Viewers rave about Kaimuki High School’s “Little Shop of Horrors”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For more than 30 years, Kaimuki High School’s Performing Arts Center has given local kids a stage to showcase their talents.
For 2020, they’re presenting the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”
It’s getting rave reviews and there’s still time to check it out. Here are the performance dates below:
February 21, 7:30pm
February 22, 7:30pm
February 23, 3:00pm
February 28, 7:30pm
February 29, 7:30pm
March 1, 3:00pm
March 6, 7:30pm
March 7, 7:30pm
March 8, 3:00pm
