Viewers rave about Kaimuki High School’s “Little Shop of Horrors”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For more than 30 years, Kaimuki High School’s Performing Arts Center has given local kids a stage to showcase their talents.

For 2020, they’re presenting the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.”

It’s getting rave reviews and there’s still time to check it out. Here are the performance dates below:

February 21, 7:30pm

February 22, 7:30pm

February 23, 3:00pm



February 28, 7:30pm

February 29, 7:30pm

March 1, 3:00pm



March 6, 7:30pm

March 7, 7:30pm

March 8, 3:00pm

For more information, click here.