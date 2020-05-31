Vietnam veteran, retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Henry “Hank” Stackpole has died

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many are mourning the death of decorated Vietnam veteran and retired US Marine Corps Lt. General Henry “Hank” Stackpole.

He passed away May 29 according to the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.

During his time in Vietnam, his rescue chopper was shot and Stackpole was considered killed in action.

But a chaplain saw Stackpole move.

He was taken to an operating room, had two cardiac arrests and he was brought back to life.

Stackpole went on to be commander of all the Marine Forces in the Pacific.

He earned a Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry for his actions in Vietnam.

He served as President of the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.

Most recently, he was chair of the foundation for the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.