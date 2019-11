Courtesy Russell Sielken

Viewers sent in photos and videos from all over Oahu as the thunderstorm beared down Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, there were no reports of any tornado’s.

HFD says there were a total of 11 downed trees, 1 blown roof, 1 water evacuation and 1 downed power-line.

Courtesy Alex Desha

Lightning seen from Mapunapuna. Courtesy Jon Fukumoto.