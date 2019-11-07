VIDEO: Thief breaks into, steals from Kailua jewelry store

On Thursday, October 24, 2019, at approximately 1:38 a.m., a person broke the window next to the front door of the Windward Jewelers located on Kailua Road. The suspect took property from within, entered a vehicle, and fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as having a large build, wearing a light colored hoodie with their face covered, dark colored sweat pants with stripes, dark colored gloves and shoes.
The suspect vehicle is described as a light colored four-door sedan with an unknown license plate.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or You also could go on our website www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or download our free P3 tip app and submit a tip.
