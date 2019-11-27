VIDEO: Surveillance shows man taking items from residence

On Thursday, November 19, 2019, a male was captured on surveillance camera entering a residence on Date Street, taking items, and fleeing in an unknown direction.

Courtesy Crimestoppers

The suspect is described as having a tattoo on his right shin, wearing a cap with headlamp, white shirt with black sleeves with “RVCA” logo on front and black shorts with “RVCA” logo.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or go to their website www.honolulucrimestoppers.org . You can also download the free P3 tip app and submit a tip.