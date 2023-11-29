HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy released new underwater footage of the P-8A Poseidon that has been sitting in Kaneohe Bay on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Navy Divers captured two points of contact the aircraft has with coral as they continued to monitor the marine environment in the area. The rest of the plane is floating above water.

P8-A Poseidon seen in contact with coral in Kaneohe Bay after the aircraft overshot the runway of the Marine Corps Base Kaneohe in Kaneohe, Hawaii on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo/U.S. Navy)

Plans are underway to salvage the P-8A after it overshot the runway at the Marine Corps Base Kaneohe on Monday, Nov. 20.

The Navy said they are prioritizing the people and the environment as they work to restore the plane.

The salvage plan includes two possible ways of getting the plane out of the water. This includes the possibility of lifting it onto the runway with a crane or using roller bags to roll it onto the runway, the Navy told KHON2 News on Monday.

The Navy is also looking into what caused P-8A to overshoot the runway and end up in the ocean.

So far, the Navy has removed about 2,000 gallons of fuel from the plane.