VIDEO: Police looking for woman who shattered glass of new car at dealership, fled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are looking for a female who was dropped off at the Tony Autoplex Group vehicle parking lot. The suspect broke the front and rear driver-side window of a new vehicle, took the lockbox containing the vehicle’s key and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as having brown hair with a medium build, wearing a white tank top, black pants and slippers. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2006 light blue Chevrolet Cobalt with Hawaii license plate NXT 415, transfer pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You can also go to their website www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or download our free P3 tip app and submit a tip.