The police are looking for an unknown man who was caught on video Sunday, Nov. 10 taking property from another’s vehicle. The vehicle was parked on Kahai Street.

The man is described as being of medium build, 20s to 40s with a tan complexion. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, slippers and neck and arm sleeve tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or go to their website: www.honolulucrimestoppers.org. You can also download the free P3 tip app.