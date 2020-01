HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in a burglary investigation of a residence in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaʻau on Jan. 19

The image was captured on video surveillance and depicts the suspect on the victim’s property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Alipate Moleni of Puna Patrol at (808) 935-3311.