VIDEO: Navatek no longer an eyesore

The Navatek, who gracefully glided across Hawaii waters for many years, is on its way to being a hunk of scrap metal. It is currently being disposed of at the site where it has sat for several months.

The vessel’s owner amassed $16,000 in mooring costs that were ultimately never paid. It was seized and was to be auctioned off. Then “Skye” as the vessel is also known, was deemed un-seaworthy. Then it began to sink.

The plan to move the boat to Keehi Small Boat Harbor did not work out. Then it was decided to pull the boat out of the water at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor. There she sat for several months, right next to the Prince Waikiki Hotel.

“This is the entrance to Waikiki. Everybody in the world comes here and they see this scourge, this barge, this piece of garbage. And nothing gets done. It just sits there. I guess it’s a door stop for Waikiki,” said Waikiki resident Dave Moskowitz of the vessel in August.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the disposal should take a week. The cost of disposing of the vessel is $48,700.00 which will be charged to the owner along with other fees that were incurred during the impoundment.