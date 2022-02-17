VIDEO: Honolulu Zoo welcomes 3,610 pound hippopotamus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lone hippopotamus has a new companion as the Honolulu Zoo welcomed an 18-year-old hippo all the way from the Los Angeles Zoo.

Zoo officials announced her arrival on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and said her name is Mara, and she was born on Sept. 24, 2003.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“Large mammals are not always available, and we were very fortunate to be able to work with the Los Angeles Zoo to successfully relocate Mara to join Louise in our hippo exhibit,” explained Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.

Mara weighs about 3,610 pounds, and visitors can catch her in the African Savanna exhibit at the Honolulu Zoo. She joins the only other hippo, 30-year-old Louise. According to officials, Louise was born on Sept. 14, 1991 at the Denver Zoo.

The hippopotamus is classified as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of threatened species, officials stated.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Officials added that hippos are the third-largest land mammal and “the most dangerous animal in the world.”