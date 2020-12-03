VIDEO: High Surf Warning remains in effect until Thursday evening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for west facing shores of the Big Island.

Surf heights of 20 to 25 feet along north facing shores are expected for Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf heights of 15 to 20 feet along west facing shores are expected for Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai.

The High Surf Warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.