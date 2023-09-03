HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is working to find the cause of a fire that broke out in a Honolulu apartment.

Just shortly before 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze on Kalakaua Avenue near the Ala Moana area.

When crews arrived they saw smoke emanating from the 5th floor and firefighters immediately went to work.

During firefighting efforts, some occupants were assisted out of the building.

By around 12 p.m. the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters will provide a damage estimate upon investigation.